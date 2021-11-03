Nov. 11 Fairhope sunset prayer service at Henry George Park

A Veterans Day Sunset Prayer Service will be held on Nov. 11 at 4:45 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial, Tears of Sorry, Tears of Joy in Henry George Park located at the Mobile Bay overlook at the foot of Fairhope Ave. in downtown Fairhope.

Pictured: The Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy Memorial honors all veterans and their families. The wife is holding an American flag folded into a triangle. It symbolizes all the soldiers, husbands and dads that didn’t come home from the war.