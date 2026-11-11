Nov. 14 GSPD pickleball tourney fundraiser for K-9 Trials

Serve Up Support for the Gulf Shores Police Dept. and its canine division at the Gulf Shores PD K9 Fundraiser Pickleball Tournament on Nov. 14 at the Alabama Gulf Coast Sports Center located at 19025 Oak Rd West inside the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. Registration is just $50 per team for competition on the facility’s indoor courts and the tourney is open to novice, intermediate and advanced players. Proceeds benefit GSPD, as they prepare to host the prestigious USPCA 2027 K9 Trials. More info, call (251) 968-2431 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.

Pictured: Officer Andrews / K9 Edo; Sgt. Coker / K9 Flex; Officer Shanks / K9 Bagheera; Command Sgt. Hancock / K9 Mara show off awards earned at the 2025 field trials competition and certification in Lakeland, Florida.