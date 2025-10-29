Nov. 15 Dolphin Dash 5K registration is only $30

Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Proceeds will directly benefit Gulf Shores City Schools

The Annual Gulf Shores City Schools Dolphin Dash 5k Run/Walk and family friendly fun run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Gulf Place Town Green (By G.S. Public Beach west entrance). The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run immediately thereafter.
The event includes great race awards, a swag bag, a fun after-party and a t-shirt for all who pre-register by Nov. 14. Cost is only $30 per person. Register at athlinks.com/ event. Race day registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day. The event is sponsored by the Gulf Shores Middle School PTO, and proceeds benefit programs at the school. For race info, email gscsdolphin dash@gmail.com.