Nov. 16 food giveaway at Moonshine Saloon

More than 10,000 lbs. of food will be available for distribution beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the Moonshine Saloon during a Feeding The Gulf Coast drive-thru sponsored by the

Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle and Lost key Krewe.

Anyone in need of a free box of groceries is welcome. The Moonshine Saloon is located at 9722 Hwy. 98 in Pensacola.