Nov. 20 Foley Third Thursday event kicks off the holidays

Downtown Foley will kick off the holiday season at its Third Thursday event on Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for the community to kick off their holiday shopping, enjoy the early festive glow of downtown lights, and discover truly unique gifts not found anywhere else.

“We’re inviting everyone to come explore our beautiful downtown, discover the charm of local businesses, and find those special, one-of-a-kind gifts that truly stand out from big box stores. Plus, a selection of our merchants will be offering enticing specials to welcome you,” said Darrelyn Dunmore, executive director.

Stroll through the downtown area as it begins to sparkle with festive lights. It’s a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit with family and friends. Participating businesses will be rolling out special promotions, discounts, and exclusive offers throughout the evening. More info: downtown-foley-third-thursdays-25323.grwebsite.com/