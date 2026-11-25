Nov. 30 deadline to buy Barrancas Wreaths Across America

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is again spearheading the local effort to participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. The club is taking orders for wreaths specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola through Nov. 30. This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths at Barrancas will be on Dec. 19.

Wreath sponsorships start at $17 and payment can be made online at barrancaswreaths.com. Corporate sponsorships are also available. For more info about the program, email BarrancasWreaths@gmail.com, call 850-207-1217 or visit barrancaswreaths.com. Sponsorship gifts can also be mailed to BLKF Wreaths, 10447 Sorento Rd, Suite 100 PMB #19, Pensacola, FL 32507. Barrancas National Cemetery has over 60,000 graves. In 2025, only about 29,500 wreaths were sponsored.

“We look forward to the day when every grave has a wreath. We welcome orders of all sizes,’’ said event chair Craig McDonnell, who works tirelessly all year to make this event a success. “Our Largest Event Ever was last year with over 29,000 wreath placed. We are still far short of covering the over 50,000 graves in the cemetery. Please sponsor wreaths for the forgotten veterans and encourage others to do so.

“Most people sponsor one or more wreaths without a specific grave placement. These are used for mass placements in both the new and old sections of the cemetery, ensuring that no grave is forgotten,’’ he added. “If you request it, we will place a wreath on a specific grave at Barrancas for you.’’