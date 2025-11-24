Nov. 30 deadline to buy Barrancas Wreaths Across America

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is again spearheading the local effort to participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. The club is taking orders for wreaths specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola through Nov. 30. This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths at Barrancas will be on Dec. 13. Wreath sponsorships start at $17 and payment can be made online at barrancaswreaths.com. Corporate sponsorships are also available. For more info about the program or volunteering opportunities, email BarrancasWreaths@gmail, call 850-207-1217 or visit barrancaswreaths.com. The Kiwanians placed a record 29,000 wreaths at Barrancas last year., but that was still far short of covering the 50,000 graves in the cemetery.