Nov. 30 is deadline for Wreaths Across America orders

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is again spearheading the local effort to participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. The club is taking orders for wreaths specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola through Nov. 30. This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths at Barrancas will be on Dec. 13. Kiwanians will proudly assist those honoring family members at 7:30 a.m., followed by mass placement of wreaths at 9 a.m. and a ceremony at 11 a.m. near the Cemetery Administration Building.

Wreath sponsorships start at $17 and payment can be made online at barrancaswreaths.com. Corporate sponsorships are also available. For more info about the program or volunteering opportunities, email BarrancasWreaths@gmail, call 850-207-1217 or visit barrancaswreaths.com. Sponsors can also mail checks to 10447 Sorrento Rd, Suite 100, PMB#19, Pensacola, FL 32507.

The Kiwanians placed a record 29,000 wreaths at Barrancas last year, but that was still far short of covering the 50,000 graves in the cemetery.

“We welcome orders of all sizes. Most people sponsor one or more wreaths without a specific grave placement. These are used for mass placements in both the new and old sections of the cemetery, ensuring that no grave is forgotten,’’ said Kiwanian Dayre Lias.

Each year, millions of volunteers and patriots gather in local, state, and national cemeteries across all 50 states and abroad to pay tribute to American veterans. Throughout the country and over seas over 3 million wreaths are placed. There are 559 sponsoring groups just in Florida alone, and Wreaths Across Barrancas is the top WAA group in the country.

“We are the number one group in the nation for promoting Wreaths Across America and we look forward to the day when every grave has a wreath,’’ said Lias.