Nov. 7-8 rodeo at Foley Horse Arena benefits Shorty’s Safe Haven

The Shorty’s Safe Haven Rodeo will be held Nov. 7-8 at the Foley Horse Arena, with all proceeds earmarked for the Foley based non-profit and namesake.

Produced by Bo Campbell Rodeo Productions, the first ever event will feature two nights of action packed fun, including concessions, a bounce house, a petting farm, a little ranchers area and vendors. Doops open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. For more info, call or text 251-213-9634 or email shortyssafehavenrodeo@gmail.com.

Shorty’s Safe Haven is a horse sanctuary in Foley that brings at-risk girls ages 10-18 together with the gentle companionship of horses. These most vulnerable girls can find solace and strength through the powerful and transformative experience of working with horses and farm animals.