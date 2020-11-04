Nov. 7 Magnolia Springs 5K will benefit Turkey Takeout

Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast at the Magnolia Run on Saturday, November 7 at 7 a.m. The race begins and ends at Jesse’s Restaurant (14770 Oak St.). The 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run attracts around 200 participants and is known for its beautiful scenic route with majestic oak branch canopies overhanging the road, lovely azaleas, flowering plants, and historic homes. A $1 donation from each registration will be donated to Turkey Take-Out (runsignup.com).

Registration through Nov. 6 is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run, and awards are presented to a wide variety of age groups. Post-race activities for runners include lively music, delicious food provided by Jesse’s Restaurant, beverages and a door prize drawing for a 3-night stay in a 2-bedroom condo, courtesy of Vacasa Alabama. For more info, email rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com.