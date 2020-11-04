Nov. 7 Swanky Gala raises funds for Youth-Reach Gulf Coast

Flora-Bama and Auroras will put the fun in fundraising

The sponsoring Mystical Order of Aurora and the world-famous Flora-Bama have combined to brew a perfect potion for success for this year’s Swanky Gala, a Nov. 7 fundraiser for Youth-Reach, a residential ministry in Summerdale for young men ages 18-22 who are struggling to overcome addiction and other roadblocks to a productive and happy life.

In addition to music from The Tin Tops and Smokey Otis, the event includes delicious heavy hors d ouvres and a drawdown.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.nm. at the Flora-Bama, and the dress code is creative cocktail (Check out the Swanky facebook page for ideas from last year).!

Last year’s Swanky Gala was a rousing success, raising $27,100 for Youth-Reach.

“This is a huge amount of money for us. And it says so much about how the community is supporting our ministry. Lives are being changed, physically and spiritually, thanks to the generous donations of so many,” said Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Director David Williams.

“We beat our goal last year, and I am hopeful that we will do even more this year. Youth-Reach is such a worthy cause and has touched our hearts in so many ways,” said event coordinator Ava Keesee of the Auroras.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and are $100 per person, including a ticket for the $2000 drawdown and two free drink tickets. VIP Tables of 10 are available for $1200.

For more info about Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, call (251) 967-4809 visit Youth-Reach.org or email Info@Youth-Reach.org.

Pictured: Swanky fun at last year’s gala.