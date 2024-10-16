Nov. 8 golf scramble benefits Wheelchairs for Warriors

By Tim Watts

The 1st Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee Up for The Troops Charity Golf Scramble will be held at Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores on Nov. 8, beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $600 per team and individuals can enter for $150. Entry fee includes breakfast and lunch. Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, longest drive, closet to the pin and door prizes.

For sponsorships, donations, and entry info, contact Keith Roberson (b.keith.roberson@ gmail.com) 256-652-4875 or Faye Roberson (flaven33@gmail.com) 334-507-9334.

All proceeds will benefit Wheelchairs for Warriors Alabama recipient Miguel (Mikey) Torres. WFW is a non-profit that provides custom-fit mobility solutions (wheelchairs, scooter, etc.) to ensure wounded veterans and first responders can rejoin their lives at the highest possible level. (Info: wheelchairsforwarriors.org).