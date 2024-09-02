Nov. 8 golf scramble benefits Wheelchairs for Warriors

The 1st Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee Up for the Troops Charity Golf Scramble will be held at Craft Farms Golf Resort inGulf Shores on Nov. 8, beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $600 per team and individuals can enter for $150. Entry fee imcludes breakfast and lunch. Awards will be presented for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place, longest drive, closest to the pin and there will be door prizes. For sponsor, donation or entry info, contact Keith Roberson at b.keith.roberson@gmail.com, or 256-652-4875 or Faye Roberson at flaven33@gmail.com or 334-507-9334.

All proceeds from will benefit Wheelchairs for Warriors Alabama recipient Miguel (Mikey) Torres. WFW is a non-profit that provides custom-fit mobility solutions (wheelchairs, scooters, etc.) to ensure wounded veterans and first responders can rejoin their lives at the highest possible level. (Info: wheelchairsforwarriors.org.)