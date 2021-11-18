Nutcracker Dec. 3-4 at Performing Arts Center

The Coastal Ballet Company, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach, will present The Nutcracker on December 3-4 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center.

The classical Christmas ballet will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday, December 3rd and at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4th. General admission tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger. Buy tickets at onthestage.tickets. The Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Road, adjacent to Orange Beach Middle / High School.

Coastal Ballet Company and owner Rio Cordy embrace a passion for dance and desires to impact the Gulf Coast by transforming people’s lives through the power of art. The company’s affiliated school Coastal Ballet Academy strives to teach the art of ballet in a loving manner. At the end of the dance season, students will be richer in body, mind, and spirit and will take with them a deeper love of dance, music, learning, and a heart full of joyful memories.