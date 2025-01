NYE stabbing at The Wharf

According to Orange Beach Police, less than an hour after the fireworks concluded the official New Year’s Eve Party at The Wharf, police responded to a stabbing on Wharf Pkwy. Police treated a white adult male suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his stomach and, with the help of witnesses, arrested Shamar Ezell O’Brien Porter as a suspect for 2nd Degree Assault.