O.B. Animal Control hosts free Jan. 10 rabies/microchip clinic

Residents must pre-register for drive-thru event at Community Center

Orange Beach Animal Control is hosting a microchipping and rabies clinic on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Orange Beach Community Center, 27235 Canal Rd. Orange Beach residents are invited to sign up to get their pets microchipped and/or vaccinated for rabies. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is noon on Dec. 31

Residents can stop by City Hall to fill out forms for the free vaccination and microchipping for their dogs and/or cats. The one-year rabies vaccine and microchipping will be administered by Dr. Lee Ann McGill for free, courtesy of the City of Orange Beach.

The clinic will be a drive-thru, rain-or-shine event with no make-up day. There is a limited number of vaccinations and microchips, so sign up early for the clinic.

More info: Tiffany Long at 251-424-5073 or email talong@orangebeachal.gov.