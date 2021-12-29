O.B. announces golf cart neighborhood inspection dates



The Orange Beach Police Department has set dates in January and February when officers will conduct golf cart inspections and permit registrations in neighborhoods.

Effective March 1, all golf carts will require permits to operate on designated city streets. To acquire a permit, all golf carts must pass an inspection, as defined in an ordinance Orange Beach City Council passed in November.

Every golf cart owner must present a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and have all of the needed equipment upgrades. There will be no exceptions. Equipment to be inspected includes the following: Head Lights (No higher than 36”); Rear View Mirror; Brake Lights; Operable Brakes; Turn Signals; Steering Wheel; Windshield.

If one of the requirements is not met, the cart will fail inspection and no permit will be issued. If all items pass inspection, a fee of $75 will be collected on site (cash, check or credit card) and two permit decals will be issued to the golf cart owner. Permits will be valid for three years.

Once a permit is obtained, carts can be operated on designated cart streets or multi-use cart paths. Anyone operating a permitted cart must have a valid drivers’ license.

The headlights on the cart shall be illuminated at all times when it is in operation regardless of the time of operation and shall not be illuminated above 36 inches.

Operators must adhere to all state and municipal laws applicable to the operation of motor vehicles. For questions or additional information, contact Sgt. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805 or jbrown@orangebeachal.gov.

Golf Cart Inspection Dates, Times & Neighborhoods

• Saturday, January 8, 2022: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bear Point Civic Association Center, 5681 Bay La Launch Ave.

• Saturday, January 15, 2022: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Lauder Place pool parking lot on the corner of Lauder Lane and Sailfish Lane, serving area property owners.

• Monday, January 17, 2022 (MLK Holiday): 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Orange Beach Recreation Center parking lot, 4849 Wilson Blvd., serving East Orange Beach property owners and anyone with access to the location.

• Saturday, January 22, 2022: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Orange Beach Golf Center parking lot, 4700 Easy St., serving Captain’s Cove, Gulf Bay Road area, Easy Street, and anyone with access to the location.

• Saturday, January 29, 2022: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Terry Cove pool parking lot, 26241 Terry Cove Drive, serving Terry Cove area property owners, including Marina Road and surrounding area.

Saturday, February 5, 2022: 10 a.m. to noon – Windward Lakes clubhouse parking lot on Loop Road for property owner in Windward Lakes, Mariner Lakes and Leeward Village.

• Saturday, February 5, 2022: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Revisit Terry Cove pool parking lot, 26241 Terry Cove Drive.

• Wednesday, February 9: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Revisit Bear Point Civic Association Center, 5681 Bay La Launch Ave.

• Saturday February 12: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Cypress Village at Cypress Village Townhomes pool parking lot, 23833 Cypress Manor.

Dates are subject to change due to weather