O.B. Aquatics Center will open May 8 for current members

Due to unforeseen issues with pool repairs, the reopening of the Orange Beach Aquatics Center has been postponed to Friday, May 8. Only current members will be allowed to use the facility until further notice.

At least through May 15, when the current state health order is set to expire, the kiddie pool will be closed and the slide at the big pool will also be off limits.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to use the pool for fitness-related activities only, such as lap swimming and individual aerobic activities, and to limit use to one hour when necessary to accommodate everyone who wants to use the pool. Classes will not be held until further notice.

Spring hours will be in place and social distancing rules, which includes gatherings of 10 or less and individuals staying six feet apart, will be enforced with common sense. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call the Aquatics Center at 251-974-7946.