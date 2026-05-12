O.B. behind only Mountain Brook for real estate values

According to Zillow, a vast database of for-sale and rental listings, homes in Orange Beach average around is $660K, making it the second most expensive real estate market in the state. That is still far below top ranked Mountain Brook, as the average home in that Birmingham suburb sells for almost $1 million.

According to Zillow, the medium price for a home in Gulf Shores is $446K, In Foley, it is $301K; In Lillian, it is $307K; In Fairhope, it is $456K; In Elberta, it is $338K; In Silverhill, it is $289K; In Summerdale, it is $284K; In Spanish Fort, it is $379K; and in Robertsdale it is $264K. The typical home value in Alabama is $236K, about the same as it was in 2025.