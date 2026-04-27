O.B. Boat Club treasure hunt May 9 on Robinson Island

The Orange Beach Boat Club will host a “Get Your Hands On My Booty” party on Robinson Island beginning at 11 a.m. on May 9. Early Easter combined with too many boat shows stopped the grass roots group of boating enthusiasts from having an Easter egg hunt. So eggs replaced with little pirate treasure chests and the group will hunt for chests with fabulous prizes.

The OBBC is a group of fun loving boaters who enjoy recreational boating in and around Orange Beach waters. The club has monthly meet ups and partners with water based establishments to create fun events for boaters of every speed and level. For more More info: 225-369-4554.