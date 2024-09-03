O.B. City Schools Catapults To State’s Academic Elite in Record Time

In a remarkable achievement, Orange Beach City Schools has soared to the top of Alabama’s academic rankings in just under two years. According to the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) score results released today and the latest rankings from the Education Lab of AL.com, Orange Beach City Schools has made an unprecedented leap into the state’s elite educational tier. The results from the 2023-2024 school year showcase the extraordinary academic prowess of Orange Beach City Schools, securing impressive state proficiency rankings: 3rd in Mathematics; 3rd in Science; 7th in English Language Arts (ELA) O.B.’s Average proficiency scores are significantly above the state average: 23 points higher in ELA, 34 points higher in Mathematics, and 33 points higher in Science. The system has shown phenomenal growth over the past year, with proficiency improvements of seven points in ELA, four in Math, and a stunning 16 points in Science.

Superintendent Randy Wilkes expressed immense pride and excitement: “These stellar results are a testament to the relentless dedication of our students, staff, and administration. When we established this school system, our goal was to break into the state’s top ten within four years. To say that the Mako family has surpassed this goal is an understatement. Our strategic plan challenges each grade level to achieve a minimum of 80% proficiency in every tested subject over the next five years. We’re thrilled to share that while only one group hit that mark in the first year, seven groups smashed through it this past year! With this

momentum, we’re raising the bar even higher and aiming for even greater achievements ahead.”\