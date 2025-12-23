O.B. City Schools Employees of the Year

Janna Bradford, Grace Stanton, Elizabeth Wood Rachel Pettiway

Four outstanding Orange Beach City Schools employees (above) were recently named the OBCS Teachers & Staff of the Year. Grace Stanton and Janna Bradford were selected as the 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year, and Rachel Pettiway and Elizabeth Wood are Staff Members of the Year in recognition of their dedication, service, and impact on their students, their schools, and the Orange Beach community.

Janna Bradford: The fourth grade math teacher at OBES is known for her calm, patient, and consistent approach. She teaches math in a way that “just clicks” for students. Her class earned the #1 ACAP Math scores in Alabama, and her students routinely demonstrate some of the highest growth and proficiency in the school. Despite her exceptional academic results, it’s her heart that truly sets her apart. She builds strong, caring relationships with her students, holds high expectations while meeting each child exactly where they are, and pours herself into the community—spending afternoons tutoring at Expect Excellence and evenings connecting with families. She continues to have a remarkable impact on OBES.

Grace Stanton: The wonderful theatre director and drama teacher at Orange Beach Middle/High School inspires students every day with her passion, creativity, and belief in their abilities. Her students often say she “helps everyone do their best, whether they are onstage or working behind the scenes,” and she creates a classroom where they feel supported and encouraged. Her coworkers describe her as “a strong leader who turns ideas into great performances,” and families often share that she “makes theatre feel like a home for every student.” Through her hard work and care, Mrs. Stanton has built a program that highlights student talent and teaches confidence, teamwork, and the joy of performing.

Elizabeth Wood: The special education paraprofessional at OBES has the biggest heart for children and treats every student as if they were her own. Her flexibility and willingness to jump in – always saying, “Put me where you need me!” – make her invaluable across school. She brings tremendous joy and compassion to the special education dept. and OBES as a hole. Her sweet, calming presence helps every child feel important, valued, and loved. Dependable, hardworking, and always ready to help before help, Elizabeth lifts up everyone around her. Her positive influence is felt by students, teachers and families alike.

Rachel Pettiway: This outstanding bookkeeper at Orange Beach Middle/High School is known for her steady professionalism, positive attitude, and willingness to help others. Teachers often say she “keeps our school running smoothly every single day,” and that she is “the person we can always count on.” Staff members frequently mention that she “handles every task with patience and kindness,” making everyone feel supported and valued. Her attention to detail, dependability, and friendly nature make Ms. Pettiway an essential part of the school family and a true example of dedication and service.

The four recipients will be honored at the Legacy Awards Banquet on Jan. 29 at Perdido Beach Resort. Orange Beach City Schools looks forward to the continued excellence they will bring to the school community!