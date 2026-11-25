O.B. Community Assn. Christmas Potluck is Dec. 7

The Orange Beach Community Assn. Christmas potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Orange Beach Community Center at 27235 Canal Rd. The main dish is turkey and dressing. Participants can bring a side or dessert or just pay $8 to enjoy an evening of community and friendship with neighbors.

Instead of a speaker, the meeting will feature live music from Robertsdale resident and country music artist Hank Hopkins (above). Hopkins most recent release, “As I Want To” earned gold and platinum awards on the AirplayExpress 2026 International Top 40 Traditional Country Chart.