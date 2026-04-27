O.B. Community Center monthly potluck May 4

By Dianne McElroy

The final Orange Beach Community Center potluck dinner before the summer break will be on May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 27235 Canal Rd. The potluck is open to all. There will not be a guest speaker. So attendees can get caught up on vacation plans and wish each other a great summer. The food entry is fried chicken and everyone is asked to bring a side dish. Dinners will resume in September on Labor Day Monday with a Moe’s BBQ Dinner.