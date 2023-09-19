O.B. completes eight miles of sewer main upgrades

The City of Orange Beach has completed a $6.09 million RESTORE project for the Orange Beach North Sewer Force Main Upgrade with approximately 8 miles of sewer force main upgrades from a point on Highway 180 in Orange Beach to an existing lift station on County Road 12. Upgrading sewer lines that were installed in the late 1980s will ensure the protection of Wolf Bay and better serve residents in that area for decades to come.

The work began in April 2022 and was completed in August 2023. The Orange Beach area that benefits by this sewer main upgrade includes areas north and east of Wolf Bay to Josephine as well as areas directly served by the force main. Implementation of this project will prevent failures in the existing main and decrease the use of on-site septic systems.

“Water quality improvements and upgraded sewer infrastructure are priority projects for Coastal Alabama. I am pleased that this project was put forward by Orange Beach and selected by the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council. I appreciate the good work of our staff at for administering the funding to see this project through to completion,” Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said the sewer upgrade is a welcome addition around Wolf Bay.

“Sewer lines may be out of sight, out of mind but it’s a critical system that needs to be maintained properly,” O.B. Mayor Tony Kennon said.