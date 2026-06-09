O.B. Councilman Jerry Johnson resigns for exactly the right reason

Orange Beach City Councilman Jerry Johnson, a man who has served Orange Beach with dedication and integrity since 2012, announced at the June 2 city council meeting that he was stepping down in order to spend his time caring for his grandson Jacob in Birmingham, where he is being treated for cancer.

“I’m here because 63 days ago my grandson went into the hospital. He’s 14 years old and he had a heart attack,’’ Johnson said. “Children’s of Alabama came, and they have been working with him, and he is getting better.

“But I realized pretty quick that Children’s of Alabama and Orange Beach, Alabama don’t co-exist. I couldn’t be down here at certain meetings when we have issues up there. So, I have decided this is my last City Council meeting.

“A lot of you have been sending prayers, and we can’t tell you how much we thank you for that because we feel it when we are up there. I can’t tell you how much we appreciate that,’’ Johnson added. “From all the information we have, it’s going to take another 63 to 90 days to get Jacob out of the hospital.’’

Johnson said his grandson needs to continue to gain strength and stamina before he can undergo a heart transplant.

“The answer to the whole thing is he’s got to get his strength back and he’s got to eat more,” Johnson said. “His lungs are in good shape.He dealt with that for a long time, which was so painful. But he has gotten through it.”

Because of his age, Jacob will be moved to the top of the transplant list when his fitness improves enough to endure the operation.

Johnson thanked the mayor and council, the police and fire chiefs, the city’s administrative staff and all city workers.

“These people are committed to excellence,” Johnson said. “You can tell it by the ratings, and you can tell it by the people they are.”

In addition to his role as Chairman Pro Tem, Johnson chaired the Council’s Telecommunications and Technology Committee and served on the City’s Government Legislative Committee and the Health Care Authority Board. He also represented the City on the Gulf Shores International Airport Authority Board and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Board.

“Jerry Johnson has given more than a decade of faithful service to the City of Orange Beach, and we are grateful for his leadership, his wisdom and his love for this community,” said Mayor Tony Kennon.

“Jerry has always led with faith, family and service, and we fully support him and Yo as they focus on their family during this difficult time. We ask our community to keep their family in their prayers.”

Orange Beach has achieved significant economic growth and celebrated major milestones, including the creation of Orange Beach City Schools, during Johnson’s tenure.

He led the effort to bring fiber internet to Orange Beach in 2017, when major carriers deemed Orange Beach too small for the service.

Johnson’s engineering background and steady leadership have been especially valuable as the City has navigated growth, infrastructure planning, technology needs and long-term quality-of-life investments for residents.

Johnson earned his electrical engineering degree at Alabama and retired from Alabama Power Company in 2005. The Bessemer native has been a resident of Orange Beach for more than 20 years.

He and Yolanda have been active supporters of ministries, charities and community causes throughout South Baldwin County.

“Everything that’s been accomplished in the last 12 years, Jerry has made it happen just as much as everybody else, if not more,” Mayor Kennon said.

“He was a steady hand that kept us going and kept us focused and didn’t let us get sidetracked with all the minutiae that didn’t matter. I’m going to miss that.”

Kennon said Johnson served as a mentor to him and was loved and respected by the city staff.

“It’s going to be really hard moving forward without Jerry. His legacy is in stone. Everything that’s happened in the last 14 years in this city, Jerry’s been right there making it happen, and we are really going to miss him,” the mayor said.

“I’m a big believer in giving back. Orange Beach gave me a great place to live and I want to give back with my time and make it a better place,” Johnson said when he first tossed his hat in the political ring 14 years ago.

Mission accomplished Jerry.