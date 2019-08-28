O.B. Festival of Art earns top 100 award

The Orange Beach Festival of Art ranked among top shows in nation by Sunshine Artist magazine

For the first time, the Orange Beach Festival of Art has broken into Sunshine Artist magazine’s Top 200 rankings. Not only did the Festival of Art get a ranking this year, it came in at No. 39 of the “Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows” in the nation in 2019. The success of the show’s artists, which is reported and tabulated through Sunshine Artist, reflects the hard work of the festival’s steering committee and volunteers, in addition to the unparalleled support of the City of Orange Beach and the Friends of the Arts Inc.

For more than 45 years, the Festival of Art has been Pleasure Island’s first rite of spring. It is a celebration of visual, performing, musical and culinary arts. With more than 100 artists working in a dazzling variety of media, festival-goers always have plenty to see, hear, touch, taste and experience. The show returns to the Coastal Arts Center campus and Waterfront Park along the shores of Wolf Bay on March 14-15, 2020 in Orange Beach.