O.B. Festival of Art named Alabama’s Event of the Year

The Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism has named the 51st Annual Festival of Art its event of the year. Congratulations is in order for the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach staff, led by Desiree Hodge, and everyone involved with the annual event. Mark your calendar and come see what all the fuss is about next year. Dates are March 14–15. Pictured: Amy Dimarco, Brandy Thomley, Vivian Hanich, Desiree Hodge, Dee & Steve Burrow, Tommi Werneth, Jeanne Duffy, Susan Coyne; Desiree Hodge accepting the award with staff at Governor’s Conference.