O.B. Fine Arts Students Perform With Foreigner

OB Conservatory of Fine Arts students took the stage with Foreigner during the band’s Aug. 16 headlining gig at The Wharf Amphitheater. They joined the band for “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The 15 students from Orange Beach Middle/High School were chosen after submitting a video, and they earned a $500 check for the school’s theater dept. from the band. “We’ve been having most high school choirs sing with the band at every North American show the past 17 years,’’ said Foreigner publicist John Lappen. “The band enjoys doing it as it gives the kids a chance to sing onstage in front of very large audiences. It also helps keep the arts alive in our schools nationwide as when schools implement budget cuts, the cuts always seem to involve their arts curriculum first and foremost.’’

“We are immensely proud of our students,” added OBMS Principal Chris Shaw. “This opportunity is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. We are excited to see them shine on stage and are grateful for the support of Foreigner in providing this unforgettable experience.”

The Gulf Shores High School choir performed with Foreigner at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2014, and Davidson High School students played with the band at their Mobile Saenger show this past May.