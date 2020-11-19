Home / MORE Nov 18 NEWS / O.B. Fire Dept. sponsors smoked turkey fundraiser

O.B. Fire Dept. sponsors smoked turkey fundraiser

By on November 18, 2020

O.B. Fire Dept. sponsors smoked turkey fundraiser

The Orange Beach Fire Rescue will host a turkey fundraiser to benefit Captain Jeremy McKissack of Bay Minette Fire Dept. Grab a whole, smoked turkey for only $35. Turkey pickup will be Wednesday, November 25 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Orange Beach Fire Station #1 located at 25855 John Snook Drive in Orange Beach (right behind City Hall).
Pre-orders are being accepted now by calling (251) 981-6166. You can also email Neeli Faulkner at nfaulkner@orangebeachal.gov. Checks can be made to OBPFFA Local 4309.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the McKissack family as they continue Jeremy’s difficult battle with a brain tumor. The OBFD will be cooking 250 turkeys.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!