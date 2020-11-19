O.B. Fire Dept. sponsors smoked turkey fundraiser

The Orange Beach Fire Rescue will host a turkey fundraiser to benefit Captain Jeremy McKissack of Bay Minette Fire Dept. Grab a whole, smoked turkey for only $35. Turkey pickup will be Wednesday, November 25 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Orange Beach Fire Station #1 located at 25855 John Snook Drive in Orange Beach (right behind City Hall).

Pre-orders are being accepted now by calling (251) 981-6166. You can also email Neeli Faulkner at nfaulkner@orangebeachal.gov. Checks can be made to OBPFFA Local 4309.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the McKissack family as they continue Jeremy’s difficult battle with a brain tumor. The OBFD will be cooking 250 turkeys.