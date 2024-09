O.B. Fire & Rescue Live Fire Instructor In Charge Course

The Orange Beach Fire Rescue Department hosted Live Fire Instructor In Charge certification course at the Fire Station 1 classroom and drill field. The certification is through the Alabama Fire College and OBFR is a Regional Training Center. Pictured: Lieutenant James Kinkaid during a fire dynamics live fire training evolution. OBFRD and Asst. Captain Kevin Lanford instructed.