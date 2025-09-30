O.B. Fire & Rescue Responds To Tug Boat Emergency

Orange Beach Fire & Rescue responded on Sept. 16 to a medical emergency on a tugboat on the Intracoastal Waterway. Upon arrival, they found the patient was located within the wheelhouse and unable to walk. Crews utilized Truck 3 to remove the patient for transport via to the hospital. This thinking “outside the box” saved a tremendous amount of time and had the patient to definitive care much sooner than alternative methods. Kudos to OBFR.