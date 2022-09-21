O.B. Freedom Fest Entertainment Schedule

Friday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Tony Brook

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dew Pendleton

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m – Christina Christian

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – The Krickets

7 p.m. – Jeff Beck & ZZ Top

Saturday, Oct. 1

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – David Chastang

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Al and Cathy

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Charlie Argo

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Johnny Hayes

Saturday, Oct. 1

1 p.m. Speaker Kevin Lacz

1:15 p.m. – Speaker Ben Walborn

1:30 p.m. – Bruce Smelley

2 p.m. – John Rich

Pictured: Lisa Christian, Tony Brook, David Chastang.