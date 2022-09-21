O.B. Freedom Fest Entertainment Schedule
Friday, Sept. 30
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Tony Brook
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Dew Pendleton
1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m – Christina Christian
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – The Krickets
7 p.m. – Jeff Beck & ZZ Top
Saturday, Oct. 1
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – David Chastang
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Al and Cathy
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Charlie Argo
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Johnny Hayes
1 p.m. Speaker Kevin Lacz
1:15 p.m. – Speaker Ben Walborn
1:30 p.m. – Bruce Smelley
2 p.m. – John Rich
Pictured: Lisa Christian, Tony Brook, David Chastang.