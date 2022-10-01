O.B. Freedom Fest is a patriotic celebration

Festivities include Oct. 2 Folds of Honor benefit concert

The City of Orange Beach invites the public to celebrate the red, white and blue during its 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival from Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Wharf. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Oct. 2 concert begins at 1 p.m. and will benefit Folds of Honor. John Rich of Big & Rich will perform and patriotic speakers will include Kevin Lacz, a decorated former U.S. Navy Seal. Ben Walborn, a former U.S. Navy Blue Angel, will also speak. Local country rock artist Bruce Smelley will open for Rich. Tickets start at $20 plus fees. Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that helps provide educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

It will most certainly be more than a benefit concert. It will be a patriotic afternoon and a perfect ending to Freedom Fest weekend.

Appreciating and honoring the sacrifices made before us so we can enjoy our freedom today – as a community – is what Freedom Fest is all about, said Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

“Orange Beach Freedom Fest is an opportunity to celebrate the greatest country in the world,” Kennon said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our patriots and heroes, some making the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedom and prosperity that we enjoy today.’’

Freedom Fest Highlights

• Bama Coast Cruisin’: The inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday. More inof: bamacoastcruisin.com.

• ZZ Top & Jeff Beck: ZZ Top and Jeff Beck will be playing at the Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 30 as part of the C Spire Concert Series. Find ticket information on The Wharf Amphitheater website.

• Let Freedom Roar Run & Rally: On Oct. 1, The Marshals will hold the 2nd Annual Let Freedom Roar Run and Rally with a motorcycle and Jeep parade around noon, benefitting Youth Reach Gulf Coast. The group will stage in the Event Center parking lot and in the marina parking lot and lawn. Registration will start at 10 a.m., and motorcycles and jeeps are welcome. Parade Route: Canal Road East from The Wharf, South on 161, East on Beach Blvd, Over Alabama Point Bridge, return to The Wharf.

• Jeep Meet & Parade: On Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Island Time Jeepers will hold a Jeep Meet and Parade. Parking will be at the Event Center and marina parking lot. It will include a parade at 1 p.m., a Poker Walk, Show ‘N’ Shine, and a Ducking Contest. Find more information on the Island Time Jeepers Facebook page.

• Live Music: In addition to the national bands, the entertainment lineup includes Tony Brook, Dew Pendleton, Christina Christian, and The Krickets on Friday; David Chastang, Al and Cathy, Charlie Argo and Johnny Hayes on Saturday.

• Arts & Crafts: Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors selling a wide variety of wares, including metal artwork, nautical-themed décor, yard art, wooden signs, glass, pottery, jewelry, watercolor art, boutique-style clothing, and patriotic art. A variety of military groups and non-profit organizations will be in attendance.

• Food Selections: The food selection will be one of the best at recent festivals. In addition to the restaurants at The Wharf, festival-goers will have their hands full with barbeque ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, Cajun pistols, gumbo, shrimp po-boys, grilled mahi, philly cheese steak, crawfish, oysters, and grouper tacos. Specialty foods will include Hawaiian shaved ice, ice cream, kettle corn, smoothies, boiled shrimp, lemonade and beer, provided by the Makos Academics, Arts and Athletics Club as a fundraiser.

• Kids’ Zone: A Kids’ Zone with bouncy houses and other fun activities will be available by the Ferris wheel at The Grove on Main Street. The Orange Beach Police Department is organizing the children’s area.

• Parking: Parking will be on-site at The Wharf with donations being accept for Orange Beach schools. A shuttle system will also run from the Orange Beach Sportsplex on Friday and Saturday, and at the Orange Beach Middle / High School parking lot on Saturday only.

For additional info, email Marc D. Anderson at manderson@orangebeachal.gov or visit orangebeachfreedomfest.com.