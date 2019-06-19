O.B. Full Moon Paddle July 14 in Orange Beach

The City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life Team will host its second full moon paddles on Sunday, July 14 (with food from Cosmo’s Restaurant). Registration is $25 per person for what has become the number one fundraising effort for the Orange Beach Team.

The event will be held at the Wind & Water Learning Center at 26267 Canal Road, behind the Orange Beach Public Library. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. After enjoying the food, entertainment and meeting new friends, everyone heads out onto the water from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Online registration is available at eventbrite.com or pick one up at any city recreation facility in Orange Beach. Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe, personal flotation device (PFD) and white light. Paddling experience is necessary for this fundraiser as 3 to 5 miles will be covered on Wolf Bay. For more information, call 251-981-1524 or jfitz@orange beachal.gov. All funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life effort.