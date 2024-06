O.B.G.C. Yards Of The Month

The Orange Beach Garden Club residential Yard of the Month for June goes to the home of Kimberly Monzon and Weston Baker at 26181 St. Lucia. Pictured are OB Garden Club member Christine Slaughter and Weston Baker and Kimberly Monzon, homeowners. The commercial Yard of the Month goes to Canal Road Animal Hospital at 22640 Canal Road. Pictured are Dr. Julianna Taylor and OB Garden Club member Debbie Black. Congratulations to all!