O.B. Garden Club hosts Carols at Museum Dec. 16

The Orange Beach Garden Club, whose members decorate the Orange Beach History Museum every Christmas, will host Christmas Carols at the Museum on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. There will be caroling, cookies and the museum, located at 25805 John Snook Dr., will be open during the event.
The building that houses the museum was built in 1910 as a schoolhouse. It houses local artifacts and memorabilia relating to the city’s Native American and
fishing heritage.