O.B. Garden Club supports butterfly garden on Catman Trail

The Orange Beach Garden Club recently presented a check to Brad Johnson 9 (above) of the city’s Coastal Resources Dept. for the butterfly garden the club planted on the Hugh Branyon Trail at Gulf State Park. The Butterfly Garden is located along Catman Trail, near the intersection of the Twin Bridges Trail. It is situated directly adjacent to the screened Forest Pavilion and Boulder Park.