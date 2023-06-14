O.B. Garden Club Yards Of The Month

Edgar Lazaro and Dwain Gannard of 29848 Low Drive and Orange Beach Methodist Church at 28751 Canal Rd. are the Orange Beach Garden Club Yard of the Month winners. Lazaro and Gannard are pictured accepting their yard sign from Orange Beach Garden Club member Becky Zerby. Ken Bell, Jamey Callaway and Pastor Jim Kinder of Orange Beach Methodist Church are shown accepting their sign from Orange Beach Garden Club member Debbie Black. Jamey and Ken, along with many church members, help maintain this beautiful property. Congratulations to both winners.