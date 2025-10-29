O.B. Golf Center Skins Game is Nov. 1

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host its next Skins Game on Nov. 1, and then on the first Sunday of each month through April. Registration begins at noon, and the tourney starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 and covers closest-to-the-pin competitions, and skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest. There is a $250 award for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes. Golfers will play from the blue & white tees through the 9-hole par three course. Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street. Hours are 8 to 5 daily, and the lighted driving range is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 251-981-GOLF (4653).