O.B. Golf Center Skins Game with prizes Feb. 6

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host a skins game competition on Feb. 6, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes. Registration starts at noon. Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served. Info: 251-981-GOLF (4653).