O.B. Golf Center’s inaugural Santa Scramble is Dec. 7

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host the inaugural Santa Scramble on Dec. 7, and the event has an appropriately festive twist. All golfers must dress up as Santa or one of his merry elves to play the 9-hole scramble. Tee time is 9 a.m. (check-in at 8 a.m.). So bring your holiday spirit, a friend, and sign up soon, as spots are limited. Each golfer is asked to bring a toy to donate to local families in need this season. Cost is $100 for a two player team. Info: orangebeachal.gov.