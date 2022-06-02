O.B. Homeschoolers Support CSC

Homeschoolers from Orange Beach show a few of the bags of toiletries they put together for clients of the Christian Service Center to give to local families in need, as well as bags for transients or homeless people. The group raised funds to purchase items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. They held a car wash, as well as doing face painting and hair wraps at a festival. These activities brought in $677 for the project. Thirty family bags and 20 transient bags were prepared. They also donated feminine hygiene products. After purchases were made, the remaining $81 was donated to the CSC Food Pantry. The Christian Service Center is an all volunteer agency providing food and emergency aid to income qualified families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. The Center is located at 317 Dolphin Ave., Gulf Shores. More info: 251-968-5256 or cscenter1991@gmail.com.