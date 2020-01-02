O.B. hosts Jan. 14 reception for new Coastal Al. Community College prez

The City of Orange Beach will host a welcome reception for Dr. Craig Pouncey, new president of Coastal Alabama Community College, on Jan. 14at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The public is invited to the reception that will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Dr. Pouncey began his tenure as college president on October 1st following the retirement of President Gary Branch, who spent 37 years at the helm.

In January 2017, Coastal Alabama Community College was formed as a result of the consolidation of Faulkner State Community College, Alabama Southern Community College and Jefferson Davis Community College. Coastal Alabama is made up of more than 10,000 students across 15 campuses and instructional sites located in south Alabama.

A career educator and administrator, Pouncey has more than 38 years of classroom and leadership experience in Alabama at the state and local levels. Pouncey most recently served as the superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, a position he held since 2014 and left after accepting the position at Coastal Alabama Community College. In his role as superintendent, Pouncey is credited with the expansion of both dual enrollment and career technical programs in the area’s 13 high schools, ensuring that pathways for students lead to high-demand skills. In 2018, Pouncey was named Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

Prior to Pouncey’s service with Jefferson County Schools, he spent nearly 10 years with Alabama’s State Department of Education as Chief of Staff, Deputy State Superintendent and Assistant State Superintendent of Administrative and Financial Services and Director of Administration and Finance. In his native Crenshaw County, Pouncey served as Superintendent of Crenshaw County Schoolsand was a school teacher.