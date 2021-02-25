O.B. Hurricane Sally roadside debris pickups end March 16

Orange Beach’s Hurricane Sally roadside debris pickup operations for residential properties will end March 16.

After March 16, removal of large debris will be at the expense of the property owner, according to the city.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. White goods, such as appliances, will be picked up as well. Keep debris away from drains, low power lines, utilities and mailboxes.

Commercial-generated waste is the responsibility of the business or contractor.