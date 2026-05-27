O.B. launches Veterans Memorial brick project

The City of Orange Beach has launched a Veterans Memorial brick project. A limited number of engraveable bricks are available for purchase for placement at the city’s Veterans Memorial located in front of the Municipal Complex at 4101 Orange Beach Boulevard.

Cost is $200 per engraved brick (4 inches by 8 inches) honoring a veteran and laid near the main entrance to the memorial from the sidewalk on Orange Beach Blvd. Each brick is allotted three lines of wording with a maximum of 14 characters on each line. Characters include spaces and punctuation marks. Wording is all caps and wording will be centered. Memorial brick requests, along with completed forms can, be submitted online or in person at the City’s finance department behind City Hall. All submitted forms are subject to approval and will be reviewed by City of Orange Beach administration.

More information: orangebeachal.gov/veterans-memorial.