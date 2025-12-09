O.B. Library has blood pressure monitoring kits

Through the American Heart Assn. Libraries with Heart program, Orange Beach Library cardholders can now check out easy-to-use blood pressure monitoring kits.

Each kit includes American Heart Association-guided materials, such as a validated monitor and wide-range cuff. Included in the educational materials are instructions about how to take your blood pressure at home, what those numbers mean, a log for recording numbers and a list of local health care providers ready to answer questions. All the materials also are available in both English and Spanish. A ribbon cutting for the program was held on Dec. 8.

“This is the first Libraries with Heart in Baldwin County, and it is definitely something to celebrate,’’ said Bethany South, Development Director for Gulf Coast AMA.