O.B. Library offering HOOPLA virtual library access

Orange Beach Public Library is offering free HOOPLA virtual library access to its patrons during COVID-19 closure. HOOPLA is a virtual library with thousands of titles available to any patron with a valid Orange Beach Library card. Instantly borrow eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music and more, 24/7 with your library card. Create an account on hoopladigital.com and start accessing material 24/7 from a computer or the free phone app. Participants are able to check out 10 items per month per card. Though nothing takes place at the actual library, the library board and staff hope that this will at least give you some reading and listening pleasure until they can reopen to the public. For questions, call the O.B. Library at 251-981-2923.