O.B. Lions Rubber Duck fundraiser postponed to Sept. 26

The Orange Beach Lions Club’s Annual Rubber Duck Race fundraiser has been postponed from April 25 to Sept. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All tickets sold for the April 25 event will be honored on Sept. 26. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26th at The Oasis Resort lazy river at The Wharf.

Six raffle tickets – aka a 6 quack – are $25 or get one ticket for $5. The winning duck (and ticket) receives a $500 grand prize. All of the proceeds go toward college scholarships and community service in Orange Beach.

For over 33 years, the Orange Beach Lions Club has carried out the Lions motto, “We Serve,” by contributing to vision and diabetes screenings, individuals who need eye exams and glasses, student educational scholarships, student leadership workshops, Camp Rap-A-Hope, the Backpack Program, Christian Service Center and Coastal Cleanup.

For raffle tickets and/or sponsorship information, contact Angela Claypool at 251-504-2773 or Iris Ethridge at 251-978-9700.