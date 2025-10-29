Wednesday, October 29, 2025
O.B. Police/Firemen cook-out Nov. 8 at Waterfront Park

Orange Beach Police & Orange Beach Fire Rescue will host a community cookout on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. at O.B. Waterfront Park (26425 Canal Rd.). Come meet your local heroes, enjoy delicious food, and strengthen the bonds that make our community strong at this free event featuring burgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship.